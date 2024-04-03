Gaza Famine March Silences Queen Street

Auckland, New Zealand – On Sunday 31 March at 3 pm, over a thousand protesters with empty plates marched in silence along Queen Street to raise awareness for the 2.2 million people in Gaza facing imminent famine and highlight the widespread suppression of Palestinian voices.

“The Luxon government must do more to pressure Israel. Only with demonstrative leadership from the international community will Israel be compelled to act” said, PYA spokesperson, Minas Al-Ansari.

“This is the 21st Century and people being forcibly starved is unacceptable and a War Crime.”

Many bystanders on the street were moved to record the demonstration and showed solidarity by placing a hand over their mouths.

The demonstration called on the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Winston Peters, to take proactive steps toward verifying the allegations made by Israel against UNRWA staff and to restore and increase the vital aid needed by innocent civilians.

Palestinians in Gaza have endured six months of plausible genocide, starvation, and being deprived of water, medicines and other essential supplies, such as heating energy.

UN Secretary-General, Mr Guterres (Amman, 25/03) “The need is urgent for the removal of all obstacles to life-saving aid, for more access and more entry points” into Gaza.

Despite this, Palestinian Muslims continue to observe the holy month of Ramadan, attending evening prayer amongst the ruins of their mosques and breaking their fast with unsafe water and an empty plate.

Palestinian cultural and rights organisations, Palestinian Youth Aotearoa (PYA) and Palestinian Solidarity Network Aotearoa (PSNA) have been organising similar protests and demonstrations for years before the events of Oct 7th.

