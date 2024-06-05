Secretary Of Defence Appointed

Acting Public Service Commissioner Heather Baggott today announced the appointment of Mr Brook Barrington as the Secretary of Defence and Chief Executive, Ministry of Defence.

“I am very pleased to appoint Mr Barrington to this role,” said Ms Baggott.

“He is a seasoned public service leader with extensive experience in the national security and international relations sectors. His experience as a diplomat will also bring a strong international perspective and an awareness of the broader international security context in which the Ministry of Defence operates.”

The Secretary of Defence is the Government’s lead civilian advisor on strategic defence capability, emerging issues and the protection of New Zealand’s defence interests, including policy, deployments and procuring major defence equipment. The Secretary of Defence works closely with the Chief of Defence Force and the New Zealand Defence Force to support high-quality advice to Ministers on military capability options, including international defence deployments, engagements, procurement, upgrades, replacement and repair.

Mr Barrington recently finished his term as the Acting Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Chief Executive at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, a role he held substantively between 2015 and 2019. Mr Barrington is also a previous Secretary of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet. He sits on the Executive Advisory Group on the Defence Policy Review and has been a Deputy Secretary at the Ministry of Defence.

Mr Barrington has held a number of senior public service leadership roles, including Chair of the Officials Committee for Domestic and External Security Coordination, and New Zealand’s lead official for national security.

“Mr Barrington has a demonstrated track record of building strong and effective relationships, including with Ministers,” said Ms Baggott.

“He has deep experience advising the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister and other Ministers, including the Minister of Defence.”

Mr Barrington holds a PhD in history from Auckland University. He will take up his new role on 1 July 2024 for five years.

Biography

Mr Barrington has most recently been the Acting Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Chief Executive of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

From 2019 to 2024 he was Secretary of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet and Chief Executive and Chair of Officials Committee for Domestic and External Security Coordination.

Prior to this (2015–2019) Mr Barrington was Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Chief Executive.

Between 2012 and 2015 he was Deputy Chief Executive at the Ministry of Justice.

For three years (2009–2012) Mr Barrington was Deputy Secretary, Policy and Planning at the Ministry of Defence.

He was Ambassador to Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar from 2006 to 2009.

Prior to this role Mr Barrington was a foreign policy, trade and defence advisor at the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Between 1999 and 2002 he was deputy Head of New Zealand Mission to the European Union.

From 1997 to 1999 Mr Barrington was Chief of Staff to the Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

