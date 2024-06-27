Submissions Now Open On The Education And Training Amendment Bill

The Chair of the Education and Workforce Committee is inviting public submissions on the Education and Training Amendment Bill.

The bill would amend the Education and Training Act 2020 by:

• repealing the early childhood education (ECE) network approval provisions

• providing for a new type of school (charter school/kura hourua) and allowing state schools to convert to charter schools

• enabling the Secretary for Education to make rules about the form and content of attendance data that schools are required to provide.

Tell the Education and Workforce Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Wednesday, 17 July 2024.

For more details about the bill:

• Read the full content of the bill

• Get more details about the bill

• Find out what’s been said in Parliament about the bill.

