One Small Step For 57,000 Voices

The petition to protect the ban on live export by sea taken by Dr John Hellström ONZM to parliament in June has been presented to the house today.

Applauding the milestone, SPCA Chief Scientific Officer Dr Arnja Dale says this is a vital inclusion of more than 57, 000 voices who flatly oppose the abhorrent trade and the coalition Government’s plans to resurrect it.

“We know New Zealanders don’t want this; we know farmers aren’t interested in it either. Attempts to resurrect this trade represent an embarrassing back-track on our world-leading ban.”

ACT MP and the Minister responsible for repealing the ban, Andrew Hoggard, has insisted the export of farmed animals by sea will only be re-instated with strengthened animal welfare standards saying the issue matters to New Zealanders.

“I understand animal welfare is a top priority for all Kiwis. It’s vital, and in fact non-negotiable, that the new standards are in place before the trade is restarted.” (Min. Hoggard, June 2024)

“We were hoping the petition would provide ACT and National politicians a way out of their unpopular policy. The evidence shows you can’t export live animals by sea without compromising their welfare and causing horrendous suffering,” says Dr Dale.

Minister Hoggard has signaled a discussion document will be released for public consultation before September.

SPCA is encouraging everyone to submit their opposition to the repeal of the ban by submitting on the discussion document when it opens for public consultation. People can also have their voice heard any time by writing to their MP or the Minister directly.

