Confirmed Candidates For 2024 TECT Trustee Election

Monday, 16 September 2024, 1:45 am
Press Release: TECT

6 September 2024

Nominations for the 2024 trustee election for the TECT Community Trust closed at 12 noon, Wednesday 4 September. The following 9 nominations were received for the 3 vacancies on the Trust:

Independent Returning Officer, Warwick Lampp, says that this year there has again been strong interest in the election with 9 candidates nominated for the three positions available on the Trust. This compares to 12 in 2022, 13 in 2020, 19 in 2018, and 11 candidates in 2016. The confirmed candidates for the 2024 election are:

BRASH Don

BROWNLESS Greg

GAVEIKA Laura

GEMMING Rachael

IRVING Mark

NELSON Maaka

REESE NICHOLAS Naomi

SCHULER Michelle

SEYMOUR Carole

Current trustees Bill Holland and Peter Farmer have chosen not to stand, Rachael Gemming is re-standing.

An election is therefore required and will be conducted by online voting only (no postal voting) using the First Past the Post (FPP) election method. Letters containing instructions for online voting will be posted to all eligible electors from Wednesday 2 October 2024. Candidate names will be listed in random order on the online voting site.

To learn more about TECT and the election of trustees, visit www.tect.org.nz/trustee-election-2024/.

Online Voting will close at 12 noon on Wednesday 30 October 2024.

Any election enquiries are to be directed to the Independent Returning Officer on the election helpline 0800 666 029 or email iro@electionz.com.

