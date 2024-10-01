Have Your Say On The Parliament Bill

he Parliament Bill Committee is calling for public submissions on the Parliament Bill. Submissions on the bill close at 11.59pm on 6 November 2024.

The committee intends to hold hearings on the bill on the afternoons of 7 and 14 November 2024 and asks anyone who wishes to make an oral submission to keep these afternoons free.

About the bill:

The Parliament Bill would consolidate and modernise the law about Parliament. The bill aims to ensure Parliament’s legislative framework is consistent, clear, and accessible. The bill would mean that all the primary legislation that relates to the operation of Parliament is in one place.

In addition to this, the bill would make several policy changes, including:

· providing a statutory basis for precinct security arrangements modelled on the Courts Security Act 1999

· providing greater parliamentary control over parliamentary funding arrangements

· altering the system for funding members’ work-related expenses to make it clearer and more family-friendly

· enabling better and more aligned operational arrangements for the parliamentary agencies.

Tell the Parliament Bill Committee what you think:

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on 6 November 2024.

For more details about the bill:

Read about the bill.

Read the legislative statement for the bill.

Read the full content of the bill.

Watch what’s been said in Parliament about the bill.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

