Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Otsaw Launches World's First UV-C LED Disinfection Autonomous Robot

Tuesday, 16 June 2020, 6:13 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

First Deployment at Wisma Atria, Singapore Starting from 15 July 2020

SINGAPORE, June 16, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Local robotics manufacturer Otsaw Digital Pte. Ltd. ("Otsaw") is pleased to announce that it has launched the world's first UV-C LED Disinfection Autonomous Robot, named "O-RX". Underscoring Otsaw's strengths in the design and development of autonomous robotics and the integration of innovative UV-C LED technology, Otsaw has filed the relevant patents for this new innovation.

Key industry leaders in talks with CEO Mr Ling Ting Ming on ways OTSAW and the technological/robotics industry tackles COVID-19. (L to R) Kurt Wee (ASME President), Koh Choon Hui (Chairman, OTSAW), Ho Sing (CEO, YTL Starhill Global REIT Management Ltd), and Ling Ting Ming (CEO, OTSAW).

From conceptualisation, design, materials procurement, prototype testing to certification, the development of the O-RX was successfully completed in a short 8 weeks. As a testament to its high safety standards and product quality, the O-RX has undergone the relevant safety and testing under various conditions and it has been certified by internationally-accredited TUV SUD.

Eliminating the use of mercury lamps that emits harmful UV-A and UV-B radiations, the O-RX utilises the UV-C LED technology that emits only UV-C light, which is extremely effective when it comes to killing microbes, including harmful bacteria and coronaviruses such as COVID-19. Hence, the UV-C LED technology is much safer and non-cancerous to human skin.

Integrated with the innovative UV-C LED technology, the O-RX has a disinfection rate of more than 99.999% with a range of 2.5 meters and the UV-C LED technology is also more energy efficient than conventional mercury lamps by 70%.

Capable to be deployed for 5 hours on one full charge, the O-RX is also equipped with a 360-degree camera and lidar sensors with self-driving, collision avoidance and artificial intelligence technologies. The O-RX can be controlled and managed remotely via a fleet management control platform that is developed by Otsaw.

To help remove heat generated by the LED, the robot uses a thermal management solution developed by researchers at the Agency for Science, Technology and Research's (A*STAR) Singapore Institute of Manufacturing Technology (SIMTech).

Otsaw will be collaborating with YTL Starhill Global REIT Management Limited, the manager of Starhill Global REIT, and will be running a trial of the O-RX at Wisma Atria commencing from 15 July 2020.

Otsaw's founder and CEO, Mr Ling Ting Ming, commented, "Disinfection is a key part of protecting the health and safety of communities and more than ever, we need to accelerate the rate of automating disinfection as COVID-19 outbreak increased the demand and frequencies of disinfection but at the same time, manpower resources have been curtailed.

"O-RX combines innovative LED technology and robotics to allow the disinfecting process to be fully autonomous, mobile and much safer, thereby achieving a higher disinfection efficiency as compared to conventional methods and reduce the dependence of human resources."

About OTSAW Digital Pte Ltd ("Otsaw")

Established in Singapore since 2015, OTSAW was founded to improve business processes, safety, and everyday lives. With a global team that spreads from Singapore to Silicon Valley, OTSAW builds robotics solutions for security, delivery, and mobility applications, implementing our self-driving and artificial intelligence technologies into OTSAW's cutting edge robotics. For additional information, please visit http://www.otsaw.com.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Science Media Centre: Rheumatic Fever Recurrences - Expert Reaction

Most New Zealanders who suffered a repeated bout of rheumatic fever between 2010-14 were young adults, or had stopped their medication, according to a new study.The research also found recurrences were strongly associated with severe rheumatic heart ... More>>

Electricity: Transmission Pricing For A Low Carbon Future

The Electricity Authority has decided on new guidelines for transmission pricing. James Stevenson-Wallace, Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority says the new guidelines will deliver significant benefits to consumers, through lower electricity ... More>>

ALSO:

ASB: Investor Confidence Falls To Four-Year Low

As the world grapples with the fallout from the most significant pandemic the world has seen in a century, economic concerns are weighing on investors, dragging investor confidence down to a four-year low in the first quarter of the year. For the three ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Funding For R&D In New Zealand – Expert Reaction

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Megan Woods has today announced $401.3 million funding for research and development through Budget 2020 and the COVID Response and Recovery Fund. The fund includes $150 million for an R&D loan scheme, ... More>>

ALSO:

Maritime NZ: NZ Joins Global Initiative Keeping Ports Open And Freight Moving

New Zealand has joined an international port authorities’ global initiative for safe and efficient movement of goods and shipping during the COVID-19 crisis. World-wide, 56 port authorities have agreed how they will work together facilitating maritime ... More>>

ALSO:


DIY Law: Government Exempts Some Home Improvements From Costly Consents

Homeowners, builders and DIYers will soon have an easier time making basic home improvements as the Government scraps the need for consents for low-risk building work such as sleep-outs, sheds and carports – allowing the construction sector ... More>>

ALSO:

Media Awards: The New Zealand Herald Named Newspaper Of The Year, Website Of The Year At Voyager Media Awards

The New Zealand Herald has been labelled a “powerhouse news operation” as it claims the two biggest prizes – Newspaper of the Year and Website of the Year – along with many individual awards at the 2020 Voyager Media Awards Website of the ... More>>

ALSO:


DCANZ: Time For EU To Commit To A Level Playing Field For Trade

The Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ) has welcomed New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker’s statement that it is unacceptable for New Zealand exporters to continue facing an ‘unlevel playing field’ in the EU. Details leaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Potatoes New Zealand: Protecting NZ Fries As Part Of PNZ Pandemic Recovery & Transformation Plan

Potatoes New Zealand has met with Minister Faafoi this week to discuss investigating the potential importation of heavily discounted frozen potato chips into New Zealand. With MBIE’s support we are undertaking an investigation to gather evidence of the ... More>>

ALSO:


New Zealand Government: Supporting Kiwi Businesses To Resolve Rent Disputes

The Government will legislate to ensure businesses that suffered as a result of the COVID-19 response will get help to resolve disputes over commercial rent issues, Justice Minister Andrew Little announced today. More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Understanding 5G Concerns – Expert Q&A


Recent attacks on cell phone towers have brought concerns over the rollout of 5G technology into sharp relief.
While scientific research has consistently shown that the technology does not adversely affect human health, public concerns about its impact have spread around the world, fueled in part by growing misinformation online. The SMC asked experts to comment... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: Record Monthly Surplus As Imports Dive

Imports in April 2020 had their biggest fall since October 2009, resulting in a monthly trade surplus of $1.3 billion, Stats NZ said today. “This is the largest monthly trade surplus on record and the annual goods trade deficit is the lowest ... More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: Stuff Chief Executive Buys Company For $1

Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher has purchased Stuff from its Australian owners Nine Entertainment for $1.
The chief executive was returning the company to New Zealand ownership, with the sale is expected to be completed by 31 May.
"Our plan is to transition the ownership of Stuff to give staff a direct stake in the business as shareholders," Boucher said in a statement.... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: New Zealand’s Population Passes 5 Million

New Zealand's resident population provisionally reached 5 million in March 2020, Stats NZ said today. More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 