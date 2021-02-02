Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

How Purchasing A Particular Pop Up Penguin Will Fund Antarctic Research

Tuesday, 2 February 2021, 11:55 am
Press Release: University of Canterbury

Over the summer, Cantabrians have seen painted penguins ‘popping up’ around the streets and public spaces of Christchurch, Lyttelton and Banks Peninsula. However, one small penguin has a special solo mission – to help fund penguin research.

With a special Antarctic connection, Moana was created by University of Canterbury (UC) staff and students from Gateway Antarctica in the School of Earth and Environment | Te Kura Aronukurangi in UC’s College of Science.

Moana’s design is about the delicate connectedness among the marine and terrestrial spheres. Moana represents this connection as a hoiho – the rarest penguin species in the world – and by carrying some of Aotearoa New Zealand’s other endangered species on her back, including a gold-striped gecko, a Māui dolphin and a kiwi.

UC is an official education partner of the Pop Up Penguin initiative. UC senior lecturer at Gateway Antarctica, Dr Michelle LaRue worked with UC’s College of Education, Health and Human Development, and the Council of Managers of National Antarctic Programme (COMNAP) to create an education pack. This pack, highlighting the plight of penguins and the research being undertaken now and in the future, went out to over 60 schools.

“The artists are University of Canterbury students and researchers who volunteered their time and energy for Moana while taking classes and conducting research amid the ongoing pandemic,” says Dr La Rue. “Their willingness to convey Moana’s story is testament to their dedication to creating a future where each of these species, and their endangered kin around the world, still exist.”

Moana is due to be auctioned at an event at the Wigram Air Force Museum, Christchurch, on Tuesday 16 February with 75% of proceeds to be used to support the newly established Penguin Research Fund at the University of Canterbury. (All other penguins are being auctioned for the benefit of Cholmondeley Children’s Centre.)

© Scoop Media

Find more from University of Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Home Transfers In Auckland Go Through The Roof

The number of home transfers, including sales, in Auckland were up 53 percent in December 2020 compared with the same month in 2019, Stats NZ said today. There were 5,919 home transfers in Auckland in December 2020, up from 3,861 in December 2019. ... More>>

ALSO:

TradeMe: Property Prices In Every Region Hit New High For The Very First Time

Property prices experienced their hottest month on record in December, with record highs in every region, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index.\ Trade Me Property spokesperson Logan Mudge said the property market ended the year with ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: 2020 New Vehicle Registrations Suffer From Covid-19

Chief Executive David Crawford says that like some other sectors of the New Zealand economy, the new vehicle sector suffered from a case of Covid-19. Confirmed figures for December 2020 show registrations of 8,383 were 25% ... More>>

CTU 2021 Work Life Survey: COVID And Bullying Hit Workplaces Hard, Huge Support For Increased Sick Leave

New data from the CTU’s annual work life survey shows a snapshot of working people’s experiences and outlook heading out of 2020 and into the new year. Concerningly 42% of respondents cite workplace bullying as an issue in their workplace - a number ... More>>

Real Estate: Auckland’s Rental Market Ends Year Near $600 Per Week Mark

The average weekly rent in Auckland reached a new high of $595 at the end of 2020, just shy of a long-anticipated $600 per week. More>>

University of Auckland: Pest-Free Goal Won’t Be Achieved Without New And Better Tools

New Zealand’s goal to become predator free by 2050 will remain an unrealised dream unless new technologies and advances in social engagement continue to be developed, researchers who first promoted it say. A team from the University of Auckland has ... More>>

OECD: Area Employment Rate Rose By 1.9 Percentage Points In The Third Quarter Of 2020

OECD area employment rate rose by 1.9 percentage points in the third quarter of 2020, but remained 2.5 percentage points below its pre-pandemic level The OECD area [1] employment rate – the share of the working-age population with jobs – rose ... More>>

Economy: Strong Job Ad Performance In Quarter Four

SEEK Quarterly Employment Report data shows a positive q/q performance with a 19% national growth in jobs advertised during Q4 2020, which includes October, November and December. Comparing quarter 4, 2020, with the same quarter in 2019 shows that job ad volumes are 7% lower...More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 