Wet Weekend For Most

Thursday, 17 June 2021, 12:48 pm
Press Release: MetService

MetService is forecasting a broad, complex low to move over the country this weekend bringing rain to the North Island and the Upper South Island.

MetService Meteorologist Rob Kerr says, “The centre of the main low is expected to track southeast over central North Island during Sunday morning. However, the event will be well underway by then, with most of the rain in the warm northerlies east of the low centre, and sweeping over the North Island during Saturday, then on to the upper South Island early Sunday as winds there swing easterly.

“Whilst many parts of northern and central New Zealand could see heavy falls through the weekend, heavy rain Warnings and Watches will be issued by MetService if significant rain accumulations are likely. The areas of main concern are Northland to Bay of Plenty Saturday into Sunday, and Canterbury to Wairarapa Sunday into Monday,” he says.

Whilst some rain is expected to fall on parts of Canterbury still sensitive after the recent heavy rainfall event, forecasts currently have this weekend’s heaviest rain more likely in Marlborough.

Those attending Fieldays in Waikato will continue to experience showers until the rain shows up on the last day, Saturday. Also, there could still be some rain during the Super Final at Eden Park Saturday evening, but they will definitely be playing on a wet pitch.

Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
