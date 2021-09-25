Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Xilinx And NEC Accelerate Next-Generation 5G Radio Units For Global Deployment

Saturday, 25 September 2021, 6:34 am
Press Release: JCN Newswire

5G radio units to incorporate the Xilinx 7nm Versal AI Core series, enabling breakthrough signal processing for massive MIMO beamforming with O-RAN interfaces

SAN JOSE, CA and TOKYO, JAPAN, Sept 24, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Xilinx, Inc., a leader in adaptive computing, and NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) today announced that the companies are collaborating on NEC's next-generation 5G radio units (RUs) expected to be available for global deployment in 2022. Xilinx 7nm Versal AI Core series devices, which are currently shipping in volume production, will enable greater performance in the new NEC RUs.

These latest NEC 5G massive MIMO RUs utilize digital beamforming for more efficient communication and wider bandwidth. Designed to address worldwide markets, NEC RUs will support a wide range of 5G frequencies, including C-Band. The Xilinx Versal AI Core series devices used within the NEC RUs enable advanced signal processing and beamforming, while also integrating O-RAN capabilities. O-RAN interfaces enable open and flexible 5G RAN deployments, in addition to allowing broader interoperability with products from different vendors.

"NEC's new massive MIMO radios using Xilinx's commercially-proven beamforming capabilities will enable an improved wireless end-user experience as use cases continue to grow and evolve in the future," said Liam Madden, executive vice president and general manager, Wired and Wireless Group at Xilinx. "The combination of NEC's leadership in massive MIMO radio design and Xilinx technology will deliver a compelling solution to the ORAN market."

"In the highly competitive 5G base station market, the integration of Xilinx technology within NEC RUs will provide valuable advantages to our customers, who demand highly-capable and feature-rich RUs that deliver the performance needed to scale for nearly any application," said Kenichi Ito, general manager, 1st Wireless Access Solutions Division at NEC. "The Xilinx Versal AI Core series delivers on its design promise for performance and scalability by using advanced signal-processing for massive MIMO antennas and beamforming. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Xilinx."

For more information about Xilinx's Versal AI Core series for delivering breakthrough acceleration for 5G, networking, and cloud applications, visit: https://www.xilinx.com/applications/wired-wireless/wireless.html.

For more information about NEC 5G RUs, visit:

https://www.nec.com/en/press/202106/global_20210623_02.html

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc. develops highly flexible and adaptive processing platforms that enable rapid innovation across a variety of technologies - from the cloud, to the edge, to the endpoint. Xilinx is the inventor of the FPGA and Adaptive SoCs (including our Adaptive Compute Acceleration Platform, or ACAP), designed to deliver the most dynamic computing technology in the industry. We collaborate with our customers to create scalable, differentiated and intelligent solutions that enable the adaptable, intelligent and connected world of the future. For more information, visit xilinx.com.

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

