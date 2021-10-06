Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Getting Broadband To Everyone

Wednesday, 6 October 2021, 3:22 pm
Press Release: WISPA

Recent Fair Go episodes have highlighted the difficulties a number of rural people have in getting access to quality, reliable broadband and how tough this makes their lives.

Businesses can’t operate without a solid connection, kids can’t be educated from home when required, and life is just harder for everyone.

Mike Smith, the chair of WISPA-NZ which represents specialist internet providers who look after many rural users, says having access to the Internet is now a vital part of everyday life.

Mr Smith says the 37 companies that make up the group are all specialists in using wireless internet technology to get to the places phone cable and fibre don’t reach.

“We already have more than 75,000 New Zealanders connected to the Internet through the huge range of towers built across rural Aotearoa. Our members know who they can reach and how to get a signal to people using some very sophisticated technology.

“There’s also been a major push from the government to partner with our members to get fast broadband to everyone via the Rural Broadband Initiative. That’s helped to fund towers to extend signals into some of the farthest spots you can imagine.

“So if people have no, or very limited internet connections, they should get in contact with their local wireless internet service providers (or WISP) to see what can be done.

“Our members have a huge amount of experience of getting into the nooks and crannies of New Zealand and if we can help in any way, we would love to see what we could do.”

For a list of all New Zealand’s WISPs go to:

https://www.wispa.nz/wispa-nz-members/

And if your broadband doesn’t allow that you can contact us via post,

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from WISPA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Reserve Bank: Monetary Stimulus Further Reduced - Official Cash Rate Raised To 0.50 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to increase the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 0.50 per cent. Consistent with their assessment at the time of the August Statement, it is appropriate to continue reducing the level of monetary stimulus so as to maintain low inflation and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>

ALSO:

Business NZ: ACC Accounts Require Greater Transparency
BusinessNZ says ACC levies proposed for 2022-5 require greater levels of transparency. Responding to ACC’s regular consultation, BusinessNZ’s submission says all ACC accounts need to be fully funded for the ACC system to work according to its insurance principles... More>>

RBNZ Survey: 64% Of Experts Say The Government Should Do More To Slow Property Price Growth
As property prices continue to soar, the government should be doing more to tackle the affordability crisis, according to the majority of experts in a new poll from Finder... More>>


Bayleys: Latest Lockdown Adds Further Fuel To Industrial Property Market

The recent construction shutdown resulting from Auckland’s Covid 19’s lockdown restrictions has put additional pressure on an industrial property market that is already struggling to keep pace with demand... More>>


Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented
A record 4,490 new homes were consented in August 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record was 4,310 new homes consented in June 2021. “August was another record-breaking month with 4,490 new homes consented, despite the country being in lockdown for two weeks... More>>

Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 