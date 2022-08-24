Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Council Applies To Send In The Wasps To Stop Wattle Invasion

Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 2:37 pm
Press Release: Environmental Protection Authority

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) is calling for submissions on an application to introduce a new wasp to control the spread of an invasive acacia species.

Horizons Regional Council in the Manawatū-Whanganui region has applied for approval to import and release the bud-galling wasp (Trichilogaster acaciaelongifoliae) as a biological control agent for Sydney golden wattle (Acacia longifolia).

The application has been made on behalf of the National Biocontrol Collective, a group of regional and district councils and the Department of Conservation (DOC).

Native to Australia, this wattle is a fast-growing shrub or small tree that was introduced in New Zealand as an ornamental and became naturalised before 1897. It has since become widespread throughout coastal areas of the North Island, and is considered a threat to biodiversity and to the conservation of dune and other ecosystems. The dense thickets it can form also increase the frequency and intensity of fires.

The proposed biological control agent is a small Australian wasp that lays its eggs in flower buds, inducing abnormal growths (galls) that prevent flowers forming and seed production. Galls can also form in growing points, preventing shoot growth.

Bud-galling wasps do not bite or sting, and there are no native New Zealand insects that are closely related. There are no native insect species known to form galls in Sydney golden wattle.

Horizons Regional Council notes that this host-specific wasp has been introduced in South Africa and Portugal, "achieving a high degree of control of Sydney golden wattle within a few years of establishment".

This public consultation enables the wider public and those in relevant industries to provide additional information on the risks and benefits of introducing the bud-galling wasp as a biological control for Sydney golden wattle.

Submitters can provide information, make comments, and raise issues to contribute to the EPA decision-making process.

Submissions close at midnight on 30 September 2022.

Find out more about this new organism and make a submission

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Environmental Protection Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Reserve Bank: Feedback Sought On Policy For Branches Of Overseas Banks
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua is inviting feedback on the second and final consultation on the review of its policy for branches of overseas banks... More>>


EPA: GMO Blood Cancer Therapy Gains Approval
The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has approved the import for release of a blood cancer immunotherapy that uses genetically modified cells from patients to target their own cancer... More>>




Hospitality NZ: Changes To Working Holiday And Visa Rules Will Boost Hospitality
Hospitality New Zealand welcomes moves to allow additional workers to enter the country to work in sectors affected by international labour shortages... More>>



EMA: Workplace Wellbeing Survey Finds One In Four May Change Jobs In Next 12 Months
More Kiwis are experiencing increased workplace pressures, which has had an impact on their physical (91%), psychological (87%) and emotional (87%) wellbeing at least once over the past three months... More>>


Freightways: Result Coincides With Major Trans-Tasman Transaction
Freightways has today announced its annual result, reporting profits of $70.2 million for the FY22 year as well as a A$160 million transaction with Allied Express, one of Australia’s largest independently owned courier and express freight providers... More>>


Electricity Authority: Imposes Interim Restrictions On Very Large Electricity Contracts
Consumers of electricity will be protected from potentially paying more than they should due to the impact of very large electricity contracts on wholesale prices, under urgent changes announced today by the Electricity Authority... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 