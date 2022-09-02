Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

NZ's Warmest And Wettest Winter On Record

Friday, 2 September 2022, 3:18 pm
Press Release: NIWA

NIWA’s climate scientists can now confirm what you may have suspected. After carefully poring through more than a century’s worth of data, it has been officially determined that winter 2022 was Aotearoa New Zealand’s warmest and wettest on record.

The 2022 winter climate summary is attached.

Highlights:

- Three-peat: NZ just had its warmest winter on record, yet again - the country now has had 3 consecutive record warm winters

- The nationwide average temperature was 9.8°C (1.4°C above the 1981-2010 average)

- Of the 10 warmest winters on record, 6 have occurred since 2013

- Winter 2022 was the first on winter record where the temperature anomaly exceeded +1.2C for all three months of the season

- 84 locations experienced a record or near-record warm winter

- Our coastal seas also had their warmest winter on record with persistent marine heatwave conditions

- It has been our wettest winter on record due to numerous extreme rainfall events that resulted in severe flooding and slips across the country

- 42 locations experienced a record or near-record wet winter

- It snowed heavily in the South Island initially but this last everywhere; Aoraki/Mt Cook Village had its deepest snowpack on record (since 2010) in mid-July

- Ending on a brighter note, the sunniest four regions in 2022 (so far) are Taranaki (1701 hours), Bay of Plenty (1675 hours), Greater Nelson (1621 hours), Auckland (1564 hours)

A livestream is taking place at 4:00pm today (half an hour later than stated in this morning's email): https://www.facebook.com/NIWAWeather/live

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2209/Climate_Summary_Winter_2021_Final_compressed.pdf

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NIWA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Brewers Association: Beer Consumption Returning To Pre-pandemic Levels But Profitability Gains Likely Lost
“Just released Statistics New Zealand figures show that overall beer consumption has returned to pre-pandemic levels. The data for the first six months of 2022 shows overall beer available for consumption in New Zealand has rebounded... More>>

Utilities Disputes: Consumer Contacts On The Increase
Tautohetohe Whaipainga (UDL) latest annual report shows that consumer demand for UDL’s services continues to increase. UDL is a free and independent dispute resolution service resolving consumer complaints about electricity, gas, water, and broadband... More>>

AA: Insurance Reports Car Thefts Increased By 36.5% Nationally, Encourages Car Owners To Be Vigilant
AA Insurance, one of New Zealand’s largest motor vehicle insurers has today released data showing motor vehicle theft and attempted theft has increased by more than a third (36.5%) nationally and by 43% in Auckland... More>>


ASB: Inflation, Housing And A Tight Labour Market Set To Continue Putting The Screws On The New Zealand Economy
New Zealanders are set to face a tough year as the continued pressures of inflation, housing and a tight labour market combine, according to the latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast. Growth is set to be quite weak, with the economy potentially flirting with recession... More>>

FMA: Directs Kalkine To Stop Making Outgoing Sales Calls To New Zealanders After Misleading Marketing Conduct
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has directed Kalkine New Zealand Limited to stop making outgoing sales calls to people in New Zealand following concerns about the entity’s misleading marketing conduct... More>>



Statistics: Employment Indicators: July 2022
Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the July 2022 month (compared with the June 2022 month) were... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 