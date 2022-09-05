Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

August Climate Summary - 2nd Warmest August On Record

Monday, 5 September 2022, 10:22 am
Press Release: NIWA

Off the back of last week's winter climate summary, please find the climate summary for August attached.

Highlights:

- New Zealand's 2nd warmest August on record, with the nationwide average temperature 1.5°C above average

- Many locations experienced a record or near-record warm August

- Varied rainfall, with some areas experiencing record-setting rainfall and flooding, while other areas were quite dry

- A huge flooding event from 16 - 20 August, with a 1-in-120 year rain event in Nelson, resulting from a powerful mid-month atmospheric river (strongest on record since at least 1959)

- Substantial snowfall at relatively low elevations across interior Canterbury and Otago

