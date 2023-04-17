Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

3000 More Older People To Get A Better Digital Future

Monday, 17 April 2023, 5:40 am
Press Release: Digital Inclusion Alliance

16 April

The Digital Inclusion Alliance Aotearoa (DIAA) welcomes the announcement today by the Minister for Seniors, the Hon Ginny Andersen, that more older people can get help engaging with the digital world.

The Minister has approved funding for a further 3000 older people to join DIAA’s very successful Better Digital Futures programme.

Barbara Craig, Chairperson of DIAA, says “We have been piloting Better Digital Futures with 4000 older people during the last three years and it is fantastic to have the opportunity to expand this to more older people. Thank you, Minister.”

Better Digital Futures includes six learning pathways; participants can join any of the pathways, depending on their interests and needs. Each pathway includes four lessons, each focusing on specific digital skills. The programme is delivered by a nationwide network of local community organisations, including public libraries, social service providers, marae, community education providers, local technology hubs and other groups supporting older people.

The programme has already been delivered at over 130 locations by 57 community partners. “We plan to continue supporting partners already delivering the programme, but we always welcome new organisations; our criteria are simple – any local trusted organisation that is supporting older people,” said Ms Craig.

The programme is open to any older person aged 65 and over (or 55 and over for Māori and Pasifika) seeking to develop new digital skills or become more confident using digital devices such as smartphones, tablets and computers.

Contact your local library for further information or search for Better Digital Futures on our website: https://steppingup.nz/

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Digital Inclusion Alliance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Statistics: International Migration: February 2023
Provisional estimates for the year ended February 2023 compared with the year ended February 2022 were: - Migrant arrivals: 152,900 (± 1,700), up 195 percent... More>>
Reserve Bank: Demand For Better Housing One Factor In Creating Unsustainable House Prices — Discussion Paper
This Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua research paper examines the reason why housing markets have such unusual price and building activity cycles. It focuses on the quality dimension of housing demand... More>>



Quotable Value: Downturn Deepens As Official Cash Rate Rises Once Again
The residential property downturn appears to be gaining momentum once more, with home values making their largest first-quarter fall in more than 15 years. The latest QV House Price Index for March shows property values have decreased across Aotearoa... More>>


Trade Me: Kiwi Paychecks Keep Rising Despite Recession Nipping At Heels
New Zealand’s job market started 2023 strong with record high salaries and a surprising number of job listings, according to the latest Trade Me Jobs data... More>>

Statistics: Retail Card Spending Increases In March 2023
Retail card spending rose 0.7 percent in the March 2023 month compared with February 2023, when adjusted for seasonal effects, according to data released by Stats NZ today... More>>


Statistics: Household Net Worth Falls For Fourth Consecutive Quarter
Household net worth, the value of all assets owned by households less the value of all its liabilities, fell $10.3 billion in the December 2022 quarter, according to quarterly figures released by Stats NZ today... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 