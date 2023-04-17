3000 More Older People To Get A Better Digital Future

16 April

The Digital Inclusion Alliance Aotearoa (DIAA) welcomes the announcement today by the Minister for Seniors, the Hon Ginny Andersen, that more older people can get help engaging with the digital world.

The Minister has approved funding for a further 3000 older people to join DIAA’s very successful Better Digital Futures programme.

Barbara Craig, Chairperson of DIAA, says “We have been piloting Better Digital Futures with 4000 older people during the last three years and it is fantastic to have the opportunity to expand this to more older people. Thank you, Minister.”

Better Digital Futures includes six learning pathways; participants can join any of the pathways, depending on their interests and needs. Each pathway includes four lessons, each focusing on specific digital skills. The programme is delivered by a nationwide network of local community organisations, including public libraries, social service providers, marae, community education providers, local technology hubs and other groups supporting older people.

The programme has already been delivered at over 130 locations by 57 community partners. “We plan to continue supporting partners already delivering the programme, but we always welcome new organisations; our criteria are simple – any local trusted organisation that is supporting older people,” said Ms Craig.

The programme is open to any older person aged 65 and over (or 55 and over for Māori and Pasifika) seeking to develop new digital skills or become more confident using digital devices such as smartphones, tablets and computers.

Contact your local library for further information or search for Better Digital Futures on our website: https://steppingup.nz/

