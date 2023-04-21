Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

NIWA Discovers Over Two Dozen New Marine Species In Wellington Inlet

Friday, 21 April 2023, 11:33 am
Press Release: NIWA

Researchers have discovered 26 species of roundworms that are completely new to science.

The roundworms, or nematodes, were sampled between 2016 - 2021 from Pāuatahanui Inlet in Te Awarua-o-Porirua Harbour in the Wellington region. Other discoveries include species that had not yet been recorded from the New Zealand region, as well as some apparently globally distributed species. All up, 55 nematode species were recorded from the inlet for the first time.

The work was published in NIWA’s latest Biodiversity Memoir, a series of technical works that describe New Zealand's invertebrate marine life, such as sponges, corals, and sea stars.

This specific edition was unique in that it focused on a particular region - Pāuatahanui Inlet - which NIWA marine biologist Dr Daniel Leduc says was done because of its ecological and cultural significance.

"The inlet was chosen because it is easily accessible and has high ecological and cultural significance. The inlet is also subject to anthropogenic impacts from land use changes and pollution, so a better knowledge of the nematode fauna will bring a more complete understanding of the value of this ecosystem and will facilitate monitoring in the future," says Dr Leduc.

Nematodes are mostly small (about 1 mm long), unsegmented worms that live amongst sand grains in the seabed, lakes, rivers, and soils, or as parasites of plants and animals. Because of their small size, most people are not aware of their existence. However, nematodes are one of the most successful groups of animals because they can adapt to a wide variety of environmental conditions.

Despite this, Dr Leduc says that New Zealand’s marine nematode fauna isn’t well characterised.

"We are still in the discovery phase for this group of animals, meaning we find species new to science pretty much everywhere we look. This memoir increases the known number of free-living marine nematode species from the New Zealand region by almost a third. And despite our incomplete knowledge, we estimate that 40% of the total known fauna in the inlet is made up of nematodes. And it is highly likely more species are yet to be discovered in the inlet, particularly in subtidal areas where no sampling has yet been conducted. There are of course many more discoveries to be made in the country’s other inlets and multitude of marine habitats. It’s pretty easy to find new species in this country if you are ready to spend some time looking down a microscope."

The new NIWA Biodiversity Memoir was compiled in collaboration with Dr Zeng Qi Zhao from Manaaki Whenua - Landcare Research.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NIWA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



ABC: Consumers Facing Significant Increase In Beer, Wine And Spirits Excise Tax
The year just got more challenging for producers, hospitality businesses and consumers of beer, wines and spirits with the announcement that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is 6.7%... More>>

Consumer NZ: Smaller Banks Are Outperforming Larger Players When It Comes To Customer Satisfaction
The results of Consumer NZ’s banking satisfaction survey are in, and yet again the smaller players are outperforming the big banks when it comes to customer service and satisfaction... More>>

OliverShaw: New Research Shows New Zealand’s Wealthiest Pay Their Fair Share Of Tax
New independent research shows that high-wealth individuals pay more tax on average and represent a higher proportion of the total tax take than may previously have been thought... More>>




Statistics: Annual Inflation 6.7 Percent
The consumers price index increased 6.7 percent in the 12 months to March 2023, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. The 6.7 percent increase follows a 7.2 percent increase in the 12 months to December 2022... More>>


Canstar: Kiwis Face Budget Crunch, Negotiate Deals With Their Banks
Kiwis are actively negotiating with their banks as they find ways to manage their finances amid the cost-of-living crisis... More>>


Statistics: Grocery Food The Largest Contributor To 12.1 Percent Annual Increase In Food Prices
Food prices were 12.1 percent higher in March 2023 than they were in March 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. Grocery food was the largest contributor to this movement... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 