Sparks Set To Fly In Regional Robot Rumble!

Monday, 25 March 2024, 12:22 pm
Press Release: Techweek

This year, Techweek24 brings cutting-edge competition to Blenheim! Marlborough Youth Trust, with support from Innovate Marlborough, Marlborough Chamber of Commerce, and Whiringa Ltd, is hosting Igniting Innovation: Corporate Combat. This thrilling event invites Blenheim businesses to design, build, and unleash their own combat robots in an epic tournament hosted by Robot Rampage – the team behind the BattleBots champion robot End Game.


“Our community is home to some amazing robotics and engineering talent, thanks to companies like Smart Machine, Autoline, and Cuddon to name just a few. This event is the perfect chance for us to show off the incredible work happening right here in our backyard to the rest of the country,” says Louisa Murray, Managing Director at Whiringa Ltd. “...This event puts Blenheim on the map as a centre for innovation”

Event Details:

  • Date: Thursday, 24 May 2024
  • Time: 6:00 PM
  • Venue: Myspace, 18 Kinross Street

About Robot Rampage: Robot Rampage delivers an unforgettable robot-building and battling experience. Their experts guide teams through every step, culminating in high-energy clashes within a secure arena.

Why Igniting Innovation: Corporate Combat? This Techweek24 highlight is where innovation meets adrenaline! Boost your team's collaboration, problem-solving, and tech skills like never before – all while positioning Blenheim as a hub for cutting-edge competition. Plus, Marlborough Youth Trust will use all proceeds from this event towards STEAM programmes for youth!

Proven Success & High Demand Last year's youth event drew over 120 attendees and garnered overwhelmingly positive feedback:

  • "Great job organising the event! I thoroughly enjoyed it."
  • "This is a great event, my daughter loves it. Thanks!"
  • "Would love to start a club!"

Ready to Enter the Arena?

  • Individual: $150.00 per person
  • Team of Four: $500.00

Secure your place in this electrifying Blenheim showdown: tetauihu.com/corporatecombat

About Techweek24 Techweek24 is a nationwide festival of innovation, showcasing New Zealand's dynamic tech sector. With a focus on "Tech That's Good for the World," this year's events explore how technology can create a better future for everyone. Learn more at www.techweek.co.nz

About Marlborough Youth Trust Marlborough Youth Trust is a not for profit organisation that works alongside young people aged 10-24 to ensure rangatahi have the skills, self-worth, well-being, resilience and support they need to reach their full potential. Our kaupapa is to create safe environments, trusted relationships and opportunities to empower our youth to live purposeful and meaningful lives

Let the battles begin!

Inspired by the community response, Marlborough Youth Trust is exploring further robotics opportunities, including upcoming youth events. Stay tuned for details!

 

