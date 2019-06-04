Turangi confirmed as NZ’s “biggest riser”

Turangi confirmed as NZ’s “biggest riser”

Turangi has been crowned New Zealand’s “biggest riser’ in the latest OneRoof Property Report, just as local real estate stars are in Australia picking up some serious silverware.

Median values in Turangi rose by 41% in the past 12 months, and in the past two years have risen by a staggering 73%. In the last quarter alone, OneRoof reports Turangi property enjoyed a six percent increase. The median value in Turangi is now $260,000.

The news comes as local real estate salesperson Roger Webb of Century 21 Premier (Turangi) has received a prestigious Centurion Producer Award at the Century 21 Australasian Convention this week. Attaining Centurion status is the real estate company’s most prestigious sales award and is only available to the top two percent of salespeople globally.

This follows Roger Webb finishing up as Century 21 New Zealand’s Top Salesperson across the country last year.

Also in Australia this week, Century 21 Premier (Turangi) franchise owner, Wai Johnson, has been presented with the 2100 Cup NZ Award. It acknowledges the office embracing Century 21’s systems, tools and company ethos; playing a significant role in community leadership; continually evolving and changing; and not being afraid of new ideas and ways of doing business.

“Without doubt, Turangi has seen a significant lift in house prices and demand in the past couple of years. Nonetheless it remains one of New Zealand’s most affordable areas. It’s also the North Island’s most central place to enjoy an unbeatable summer and winter lifestyle,” says Ms Johnson.







She says one key factor of Century 21’s success in Turangi has been their support for local charities and volunteer services. In fact, they’re hosting a charity dinner on Saturday, 22 June to raise money for the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter.

Wai Johnson says the extra activity has meant Century 21 Premier (Turangi) has recently employed two more team members, Logan Gilbert and John Smith, broadening the office’s expertise and the geographical area it services.

“The Century 21 Turangi team has been right at the centre of this astonishing growth, and somehow still finds time to give back to some great local causes,” says Ryan Mitchell, National Manager of Century 21 New Zealand.

“The outlook remains strong for Turangi, helped by investment and attractions like Mt Ruapehu’s Sky Waka Gondola. Set to open soon, the gondola will be another significant year-round visitor drawcard and employer in the area,” says Mr Mitchell.

https://turangi.century21.co.nz/

ENDS





© Scoop Media

