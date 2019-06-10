Entries Open For NZ’s Largest Cycling Event

Early Bird entries for this year’s BDO Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge have opened with hundreds of riders already taking up the challenge.

New Zealand’s largest cycling occasion, and arguably one of the country’s largest sports participation events is again looking forward to welcoming around 6,000 riders and over 9,000 supporters to the Taupo region on Saturday 30 November.

With a philosophy of inclusion, the Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge offers a wide variety of options for people to get on their bikes and be part of the annual pilgrimage to one of New Zealand’s longest and most established events, this year celebrating its 43rd running.

There are 14 different event categories on offer including the fast paced Criterium events on the Friday night, the multi lap Enduro events, the iconic 160km Bike Barn Round The Lake, the 75km Half the Lake, the shorter 40km Quarter Lake, as well as the 80km, 60km and 30km BDO Huka Mountain Bike options and last but not least the 5km Kids Heart Ride, and the 16km Lakesider for families.

Event Director, Debbie Chambers says “At the BDO Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge we’re all about getting people together for a bit of exercise and fun. We have some great team and group incentives on offer this year to encourage groups of friends, riding buddies and colleagues to ride together and celebrate together. Our hospitality options at the event village as well as Taupo’s great cafes and shops, and an abundance of activities to keep everyone busy, means that Taupo offers a great excuse for a weekend away before the Christmas rush.”

BDO Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge event and entry information can be found at: www.cyclechallenge.com

