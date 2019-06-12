Safer intersection for Claudelands

The busy Grey St/Te Aroha St intersection is set for a safety make-over, with working starting next week to make improvements for people who walk and bike.

Work will start on Monday 17 June, and take place between 7am and 5.30pm weekdays and some Saturdays, and is expected to be completed in mid-August.

The work will include:

• Raised pedestrian platforms at each leg of the roundabout to help people cross roads more safely.

• Creating shared footpaths around the roundabout for pedestrians and people on bikes.

• New shared footpath markings and refreshed cycle lane markings.

• Larger and planted median islands on Grey St.

• Four new parallel parking spaces on Te Aroha St east.

These measures are expected to make it safer for all who travel through this intersection, including the many students from local primary, intermediate and high schools. The changes will be physical signals to drivers to slow down as they approach the intersection and to look for people.

Traffic management and a reduced 30km/h speed limit will be in place to safely guide people and vehicles around the work and minor delays should be expected at times.

Hamilton City Council urges extra care passing through this busy intersection which has around 13,000 vehicles a day, and thanks people in advance for their patience while this work is done.



