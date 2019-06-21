Community Awards recognise Marlborough volunteers

Marlborough’s inaugural Volunteer Community Awards were held in Council Chambers last night, coinciding with National Volunteer Week.

A partnership between Volunteer Marlborough and Marlborough District Council, the awards recognise voluntary groups who make a valuable contribution to our community.

In presenting the awards Mayor John Leggett congratulated all of those who were nominated and those who received awards.

“Volunteer organisations do fantastic work in our community, across an amazing number of clubs, organisations and causes – these awards recognise that work,” Mayor Leggett said.

Of the 23 nominations received, the judging panel had the tough task of selecting a winner and runner up for each of the four award categories. In choosing each of the winners, the panel took into consideration the effectiveness of the activity, programme or service, the impact on the community, the volunteer input and the number of people who benefit.

While the awards are not for individual recognition, the panel noted one person who was worthy of attention. The panel agreed that a Community Star Award was warranted.

The winners and runner up of the awards are as follows:

Arts, Culture & Heritage: Marlborough Civic Orchestra (Winner), Picton Maritime Festival Trust (Runner Up)

Community/Social Services: Selmes Garden Trust (Winner), Marlborough Hospice Trust (Runner Up), LandSAR Marlborough (Commendation)

Sport & Recreation: Marlborough Touch – Junior (Winner), Hockey Marlborough (Runner Up)







Child/Youth Development: Graeme Dingle Foundation (Winner Equal) Marlborough Youth Trust (Winner Equal)

Community Star Award: Bryan Strong

Further information about the awards and the award recipients can be found on Council’s website: www.marlborough.govt.nz/our-community/grants-and-awards/marlborough-volunteer-community-awards

Note: Attached for your use is a photo of this year’s Marlborough Volunteer Community Award recipients.

ENDS





© Scoop Media

