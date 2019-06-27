Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council to host webinar for local election candidates

Thursday, 27 June 2019, 2:45 pm
Press Release: Auckland Council

Auckland Council’s campaign to attract a diverse range of election candidates will culminate with a live-streamed information session on 11 July.

The webinar will see a panel of five experts discuss a range of election topics and answer questions from an online audience.

Topics will include how to become a candidate, how to campaign, handling of donations, and the roles and responsibilities of elected members.

Panellists include Auckland Council’s Electoral Officer Dale Ofsoske, General Manager Local Board Services Louise Mason, and former elected members Simon Randall and Michael Goudie.

“We’re asking community-minded candidates from all walks of life to help shape our future.” – Marguerite Delbet, Auckland Council

General Manager Democracy Services Marguerite Delbet will also be on the panel and will talk about the training and support offered to elected members.

“People are often reluctant to stand because they’re unclear about the ins and out of local government.

“We hope to arm potential candidates with the knowledge and confidence they need to make a positive difference in their communities.”

The 90-minute webinar will be streamed on the election website (voteauckland.co.nz/standforcouncil) from 6pm. The initiative is part of an ongoing effort to encourage more people to consider candidacy.

The Auckland Council election team and community engagement partners have already delivered more than 50 information sessions for hundreds of people across the region.



At least 40 more sessions will be held before the candidate nomination period closes on 16 August. These sessions will be publicised on Our Auckland and local board websites.

Resources for both candidates and voters are also available on thevoteauckland.co.nz website.

Ms Delbet hopes the candidate field will reflect the changing face of Tāmaki Makaurau, which boasts more than 200 different ethnic groups.

“A total of 170 roles are being contested at the local election.

“We’re asking community-minded candidates from all walks of life to help shape our future.”

Panellist and former councillor Michael Goudie says almost anyone can get involved in local politics.

“The only qualification needed is the ability to represent your community.”
The session will be hosted by Councillor Support Team Leader Tamsyn Matchett and will be available on the voteauckland website after the live stream ends.

Key Dates
1 July - Electoral Commission enrolment campaign starts
11 July - Webinar for election candidates
19 July - Candidate nominations open
16 August - Candidate nominations close at noon / Electoral roll closes
21 August - Candidates announced
20 September - Voting opens
8 October - Last day to post voting papers (ballot boxes will still be open)
12 October - Voting closes at noon
17 October to 23 October - Official results announced

