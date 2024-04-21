Victim Of Fatal Crash Was A Police Officer

Police would like to acknowledge the person that died following a crash in Whangarei yesterday was a Northland Police officer.

At the time of the crash, they were not on duty and were taking their dogs for a walk. Our hearts go out to our colleague’s family and friends, who are receiving support.

Their passing is a tragic loss for our community and the impact will be keenly felt.

We are working to ensure our staff can access the support they need at this difficult time.

Their family has requested privacy as they process their loss and consider next steps and an investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

