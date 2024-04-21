Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Kiwis’ Ambitions Easier To Reach With Access To Finance

Sunday, 21 April 2024, 2:21 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

ACT Leader David Seymour welcomes moves to improve New Zealanders’ access to finance.

“Kiwis looking to secure a better future for themselves and their families currently face significant barriers to accessing finance,” says Mr Seymour. “Whether it’s borrowing to buy a home, borrowing against a mortgage to start a business, or even taking out a small loan to fix a vehicle, red tape introduced by Labour means the loan approval process is slower, more costly to administer, and involves intrusive checks on personal finances.

“The Government’s announcement today that it will revoke Labour’s so-called ‘affordability’ regulations is an important first step to delivering on ACT’s coalition commitment to rewrite the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act to protect vulnerable consumers without unnecessarily limiting access to credit.

“ACT stands by the right of a Kiwi and their bank to agree to the terms of a loan that equips the borrower with the capital to achieve their ambitions. Labour was too eager to see mutually-beneficial agreements as a conspiracy against borrowers, and, ironically, making it harder to borrow from the bank drove would-be borrowers into the arms of high-interest loan sharks.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 