Renters Rights To Drastically Reduce Under Landlord Government

Friday, 19 April 2024

The Government’s announced changes around tenancy rules set renters’ rights back by nearly a decade.

The return of no-cause 90-day evictions will see more tenants on the street, at a time when our economic climate grows more precarious.

“This is a government of landlords, for landlords. Home ownership rates in Aotearoa have decreased significantly in the past two decades, and many, especially Māori, migrants, students, and the disabled depend on safe, secure rentals. Housing is a human right and making it easier to evict tenants hurts our most vulnerable,” says Renters United spokesperson Luke Somervell.

“The Coalition Government is essentially pressing control-z and winding back tenants’ rights to pre-2017 levels. Not only will it be easier to evict tenants, they will lose their right to renew their lease at the end of a fixed-term agreement. This will see many move houses each year, creating great strain for families that are already reeling from diminished welfare, cuts to public services and reductions in workers’ rights.”

“This Government has shown a disregard for tenants, by only consulting with the property lobby on their proposed changes. We would encourage the Government to work with renters to ensure that any changes do not have adverse impacts.”

