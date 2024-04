Delays Following Crash – North-Western Motorway, Mount Albert - Auckland City

Motorists travelling westbound on the North-Western Motorway are advised to expect delays while emergency services respond to a crash, just past the St Lukes Road on-ramp.

The crash involving three vehicles was reported at around 12.45pm. At this stage no injuries are reported.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays while the crash is cleared.

