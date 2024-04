Temporary Road Closure: SH6, Lower Buller Gorge - Tasman

State Highway 6 in Lower Buller Gorge will close from 3pm to 3.30pm today.

The temporary closure is to allow Police to carry out a scene examination at the site of a fatal crash last night. One person died when their vehicle left the road at 6.15pm.

No alternative routes are available. Police aim to keep the closure as brief as possible, but motorists are advised to expect delays if they are travelling at that time.

