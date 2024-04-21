Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Arts Minister Congratulates Mataaho Collective

Sunday, 21 April 2024, 2:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Paul Goldsmith 
Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage

Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Paul Goldsmith is congratulating Mataaho Collective for winning the Golden Lion for best participant in the main exhibition at the Venice Biennale.

"Congratulations to the Mataaho Collective for winning one of the world's most prestigious art prizes at the Venice Biennale.

“It is good to see New Zealand artists excelling internationally, and showcasing the best of our art and culture to the world.

“This win is a glowing endorsement of the brilliant work of the Mataaho collective and shows, again, our artists are world leaders.”

