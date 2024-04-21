Arts Minister Congratulates Mataaho Collective

Hon Paul Goldsmith

Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage

Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Paul Goldsmith is congratulating Mataaho Collective for winning the Golden Lion for best participant in the main exhibition at the Venice Biennale.

"Congratulations to the Mataaho Collective for winning one of the world's most prestigious art prizes at the Venice Biennale.

“It is good to see New Zealand artists excelling internationally, and showcasing the best of our art and culture to the world.

“This win is a glowing endorsement of the brilliant work of the Mataaho collective and shows, again, our artists are world leaders.”

