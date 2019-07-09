Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tuesday, 9 July 2019, 9:07 am
Press Release: Round the Bays

Auckland Round the Bays calls for charity partners for share of $60,000


The team behind Ports of Auckland Round the Bays is urging New Zealand charities to register their interest in becoming a charity partner for the March 2020 event.


Applications open today [Eds: Tuesday 9 July] to secure three charity partners for New Zealand’s largest fun run!


Registered New Zealand charities have the chance to a share of $60,000 in cash donations - $20,000 per charity. Plus each of the three chosen charities will receive a $20,000 Stuff media package and a Round the Bays charity event package valued at $2,500, including a hospitality site and five free event tickets (plus option to purchase up to 100 tickets at a discounted rate).


Organisers will be looking for charities to demonstrate their impact within the greater Auckland region. The three selected charities will also headline in event promotion, encouraging more public fundraising for their causes.


New Zealand charities can apply for funding by heading to roundthebays.co.nz/charities and completing the online form. Applications close midnight Friday 9 August and selected charities will be announced on 1 September.


The last event generated more than $160,000 combined for more than 30 charities, and this one aims to raise even more. The three charity partners, Sea Cleaners, Big Buddy and Diabetes NZ were able to make a real difference with their donations from the 2019 event.




Big Buddy Mentoring Trust CEO Paul Burns said; “We were thrilled to be one of the Ports of Auckland Round the Bays charities for 2019. Because of it we were able to have an even greater impact on the lives of boys whose fathers are absent, in turn reaching more families and communities everywhere.”


All interested charities have the opportunity to engage with the event either by purchasing a charity fundraising package and/or encouraging their community to peer to peer fundraise.


To find out more and to apply click here:roundthebays.co.nz/charities


