Collection event for prohibited firearms in Wellington

Collection event for prohibited firearms start in Wellington on 20 July

The first Wellington firearms collection event for buy-back and amnesty will be held on 20 and 21 July at Trentham Racecourse, Racecourse Road, Upper Hutt.

The events run from 10am-3pm each day.

Police is supporting firearms owners to hand-in either prohibited firearms or firearms under the amnesty at a local collection event as part of the Arms (Prohibited Firearms, Parts and Magazines) Amendment Act 2019.

“We want to ensure these changes are as accessible and easy to navigate as possible,” says Acting District Commander Chris Bensemann.

“Ultimately we hope to never again see the kind of harm that we know these types of firearms are capable of causing.

“It’s about doing the right thing for the safety of all New Zealand.”

Police will run a number of local collection events until the buy-back and amnesty period ends on 20 December 2019.

Please note that if you have more than 10 firearms, or your firearm can be modified to make it non-prohibited, please don’t come to a collection event.

Instead, complete Police’s online notification form at www.police.govt.nz

The New Zealand Police website and the Wellington District Police Facebook page will be updated as more collection events are confirmed.

“Safety is crucial, so before coming to an event, owners must clear firearms of all ammunition and put them and any parts in a safe carry bag.

"To speed up the process at events, owners need to complete the online form on the Police website prior to coming to the event – including listing each firearm and/or each individual part they are bringing along.”







Please also bring the following with you:

• Your firearms licence (if applicable)

• Photo identification (drivers licence or passport)

• Your bank account number

• Your online notification reference number

• All your prohibited parts, cleared of all ammunition

• Any other non-prohibited firearm/s or parts you wish to hand-in to Police

• A valuation if you believe your firearm fits the unique prohibited criteria

For more information visit the New Zealand Police website or call 0800 311 311.

