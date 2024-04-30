Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Exciting Rebrand For Ruapehu iSITES As Part Of Nationwide Strategy

Tuesday, 30 April 2024, 9:54 am
Press Release: Ruapehu District Council

Ruapehu's two isites in Ohakune and Taumarunui are being rebranded with new isite logos and colours as part of a nationwide rebranding and future network strategy aimed at enhancing visitor experiences across New Zealand.

The Ohakune isite will also get a complete internal refit and refurbishment of its premises, which is currently underway from 29th April to the end of May.

Kim Treen, Manager Business Relationships and Development said that the Ruapehu isites are thrilled to be part of this transformative nationwide rebranding.

"It’s not just about a new look, it’s about enhancing the overall experience for visitors to Ruapehu and aligning with our mission to boost tourism and visitor satisfaction across the region," she said.

“This rebranding and refit not only represents a physical transformation but also revitalizes our commitment to providing outstanding services to visitors.

During the renovation period, both isites will continue to operate continuing to provide expert local knowledge, advice, and bookings to both visitors and locals.

In Ohakune a mobile unit will be conveniently positioned beside the existing isite building, ensuring that staff can continue to offer uninterrupted support and services.

The rebranding includes the installation of new external signage, funded by the Visitor Information Network, symbolizing the fresh, new look of isite.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The internal upgrades in Ohakune are supported through a collaborative funding effort, with 50% of the costs covered by Council and the remaining 50% by the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment (MBIE)."

Mrs. Treen said that staff were excited for visitors to experience the newly rebranded Ruapehu isites.

"We can’t wait to welcome visitors to our updated facilities and to continue enhancing the visitor experience while underscoring Council's commitment to the Ruapehu tourism sector," she said.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Ruapehu District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 