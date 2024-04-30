Exciting Rebrand For Ruapehu iSITES As Part Of Nationwide Strategy

Ruapehu's two isites in Ohakune and Taumarunui are being rebranded with new isite logos and colours as part of a nationwide rebranding and future network strategy aimed at enhancing visitor experiences across New Zealand.

The Ohakune isite will also get a complete internal refit and refurbishment of its premises, which is currently underway from 29th April to the end of May.

Kim Treen, Manager Business Relationships and Development said that the Ruapehu isites are thrilled to be part of this transformative nationwide rebranding.

"It’s not just about a new look, it’s about enhancing the overall experience for visitors to Ruapehu and aligning with our mission to boost tourism and visitor satisfaction across the region," she said.

“This rebranding and refit not only represents a physical transformation but also revitalizes our commitment to providing outstanding services to visitors.

During the renovation period, both isites will continue to operate continuing to provide expert local knowledge, advice, and bookings to both visitors and locals.

In Ohakune a mobile unit will be conveniently positioned beside the existing isite building, ensuring that staff can continue to offer uninterrupted support and services.

The rebranding includes the installation of new external signage, funded by the Visitor Information Network, symbolizing the fresh, new look of isite.

The internal upgrades in Ohakune are supported through a collaborative funding effort, with 50% of the costs covered by Council and the remaining 50% by the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment (MBIE)."

Mrs. Treen said that staff were excited for visitors to experience the newly rebranded Ruapehu isites.

"We can’t wait to welcome visitors to our updated facilities and to continue enhancing the visitor experience while underscoring Council's commitment to the Ruapehu tourism sector," she said.

