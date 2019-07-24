DCC considering Mosgiel pool site recommendation

The Dunedin City Council is recommending the new $15 million Mosgiel pool should be located at the south end of Memorial Park, on the site of the current carpark and alongside the grandstand. The Council will be discussing the recommendation at its meeting next Tuesday 30 July.

The DCC Parks and Cemetery Manager Scott MacLean says, “We’re recommending this site because it’s centrally located, accessible for pool users and will limit the impact on Memorial Park sports grounds. The chosen site responds to preferences of the community who didn’t want it to be built within the Memorial Gardens”.

“As well as providing a modern, accessible pool that will benefit the whole community, the project presents an opportunity for us to improve vehicle and pedestrian access, fencing and landscaping. The old pool can still be used while the new pool is built.”

The chair of the Taieri Community Facilities Trust Irene Mosley says, “We’re excited we finally have a recommended site for the pool complex. Now we’re looking forward to working with the DCC to ensure we get the best facility we can for Mosgiel”.

It is recommended a new carpark is created north of the new pool. The intersection of Gordon Road and the Memorial Park entrance will be upgraded.

The new pool is a joint project between the DCC and the Taieri Community Facilities Trust. The Trust is contributing $4.2 million and the DCC is spending $10.8 million on the pool, as part of its 10-year plan 2018-28.

Design work will start soon and construction will begin in 2020.







© Scoop Media

