Cr Sheldon resigns as Horizons Regional Councillor



Today was Cr Colleen Sheldon’s last council meeting for Horizons Regional Council, having resigned to pursue a Whanganui-based role in agribusiness.

Horizons chair Bruce Gordon says Cr Sheldon served with the council for three terms following her election in the Horowhenua-Kairanga constituency in 2010.

“During her time on Council she has served on various committees, including catchment operations, audit, risk and investment, passenger transport, and the Linklater Bursary subcommittee, as well as serving as chair for the Environment Committee from 2013-2016,” says Cr Gordon.

“On behalf of Council and the region’s ratepayers I would like to thank Cr Sheldon for her contribution over the past nine years.

“I have enjoyed working with her and have valued her support and camaraderie.

“It is great to see that her skills will still be put to good use in the region, including assisting Accelerate25 in enabling our economy to go from strength to strength.”

Cr Sheldon says during her time on Council she has particularly enjoyed debates on river management, integrated spatial mapping, demographic changes, land use challenges and environmental sustainability.

“While councillors do not always agree on ways to address issues, the collegiality has been tremendous,” says Cr Sheldon.

“Most of all, I have enjoyed persevering for better outcomes for our residents to be resilient in a changing world, no matter what part of the region they reside.

“I appreciate that by leaving now I will miss a few committee and regional council meetings, however rather than being absent, my resignation means no cost to the ratepayer.

“It is fortunate that local body elections take place in the next few months, and a new councillor will soon fill my place.”

