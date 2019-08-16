Tamihere's bridge plan will bankrupt Auckland
Friday, 16 August 2019, 1:37 pm
Press Release: Phil Goff
Mayor Phil Goff:
"The 18 lane harbour bridge that John
Tamihere is proposing is going to cost over $10 billion to
build.
Either he intends to bankrupt the city,
burden ratepayers with massive extra rates or he is making
it up because he know he is never going to deliver
it.
Widening the motorway at either end to match
the 18 lanes would see massive demolition of buildings and
destruction of homes and neighbourhoods. This will cost
further billions of dollars that Auckland doesn’t have and
the Government won’t pay for.
This is total
fantasy stuff and fundamentally dishonest to promise.”
