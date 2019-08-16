Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Candidate offers balanced experience and fresh insight

Friday, 16 August 2019, 3:09 pm
Press Release: Moana Ellis

16 August 2019

Ruapehu candidate offers balanced experience and fresh insight on Horizons

After six years back home, the time is right for Moana Ellis to stand as Horizons Regional Council’s Ruapehu representative.

“I’ve worked in Wellington and around the world but Ruapehu has always been home. I love this place, and want to be part of a team that addresses the challenges and opportunities to drive prosperity for all sectors of our community.

“We need a strong voice at regional level who understands rural priorities and will help harness resources to build a sustainable local economy.”

Ms Ellis said she brings broad business insight and experience. Raised at the foot of Ruapehu – both parents teaching at Ruapehu College – she attended Ohakune Primary School. She is a shareholder of major Ruapehu farming operation Atihau Whanganui Incorporation, and is supporting the Uenuku, Tamakana and Tamahaki settlement process.

“As a business-owner and working on my tribes’ Treaty settlement, I know the demands Government puts on us. We can’t work outside these frameworks – we have to make the most of them.

“We are vulnerable in our region to the seasons, whether that’s on the farm or the skifield, on a mountain bike or in a canoe. We need councillors with balanced experience, fresh insight and broad connections who understand the region’s priorities and will work effectively for all.

“I successfully advocated for community direction in the fine application after the 2013 Ruapehu diesel spill, and we’re working through Treaty settlement to unlock social and economic potential in our region.”

Ms Ellis said environmental responsibility is one priority.

“I’ve rafted the Manganui-o-te-Ao and paddled the Whanganui River often, with my children and iwi, from Taumarunui right through to Whanganui. It’s always a privilege but you see first-hand and close-up the changes from one year to the next and the declining health of our land and waterways.

“Addressing this and other priorities like a strong local economy, profitable farming and booming business is critical for rural communities. We’ll need to work together to remain connected with the life and opportunities this region has to offer. Collaborative leadership, real partnerships and a sustainable future – I want that for our communities and for the land my family has lived on for more than seven generations.”

Ms Ellis came home to the region after a successful journalism career in England, Wales and Wellington, including as a sub-editor on The Dominion Post. Mum of three teenagers, she has a business degree, is on the Whanganui Regional Museum Board, and lives and works half the week in Raetihi, and the other half in Whanganui.

“It’s time to look forward to a thriving Ruapehu, built on great farming, world-class tourism, and a connected community.”

Ends

