Period of road closure - Old Waimakariri bridge road

Period of road closure - Old Waimakariri bridge road - Main North Road - Canterbury

Motorists are advised that the old Waimakariri Bridge road (Main North Road, south of Wrights Road) in Kaiapoi will be closed to traffic for a period of time this afternoon.

Police are working in the area in relation to an incident that happened earlier today.

The incident is not ongoing and there is no risk to the public.

The road will be closed from 2:30pm for at least half an hour.

Diversions will be put in place and motorists are asked to take alternate routes.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

