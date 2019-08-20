Period of road closure - Old Waimakariri bridge road
Tuesday, 20 August 2019, 2:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Period of road closure - Old Waimakariri bridge road - Main
North Road - Canterbury
Motorists are advised that the old
Waimakariri Bridge road (Main North Road, south of Wrights
Road) in Kaiapoi will be closed to traffic for a period of
time this afternoon.
Police are working in the area in
relation to an incident that happened earlier today.
The
incident is not ongoing and there is no risk to the
public.
The road will be closed from 2:30pm for at least
half an hour.
Diversions will be put in place and
motorists are asked to take alternate
routes.
ENDS
