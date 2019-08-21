Join DOC in celebrating 50 years of Conservation Week

Conservation Week is celebrating its fiftieth year! This year the Department of Conservation is reflecting on five decades of amazing people who have saved species, restored habitats and inspired the next 50 years of protecting our native taonga.

New Zealand’s wildlife is still in crisis with more than 4,000 of our native animals and plants threatened or at risk. This Conservation Week we are also asking the public to join us and do something, whether big or small, to create change.

WHEN: 14-22 September 2019

WHERE: Throughout Aotearoa



We need to act now or we could lose wonderful, unique native species. When we lose them, we lose a part of what makes New Zealand special.

Thousands of New Zealanders will be getting involved in local, family friendly and fun conservation events throughout the country.

Visit https://www.doc.govt.nz/conservationweek for activities and events near you.





© Scoop Media

