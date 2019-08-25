Update: Incident at Manukau bar

Attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Tiernan:

Police continue to make enquiries regarding the incident at Republic bar in Manukau yesterday morning.

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and is currently in a stable condition.

Police continue to speak to a number of witnesses to the incident today and are committed to locating the offender as quickly as possible.

No one has been arrested at this time.

