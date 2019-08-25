Update: Incident at Manukau bar
Sunday, 25 August 2019, 4:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Update: Incident at Manukau bar "
Attribute to Detective
Senior Sergeant Kevin Tiernan:
Police continue to make
enquiries regarding the incident at Republic bar in Manukau
yesterday morning.
A man was taken to hospital with
serious injuries and is currently in a stable
condition.
Police continue to speak to a number of
witnesses to the incident today and are committed to
locating the offender as quickly as possible.
No one has
been arrested at this
time.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
New Reports: Flood Risk From Rain And Sea Under Climate Change
One report looks at what would happen when rivers are flooded by heavy rain and storms, while the other examines flooding exposure in coastal and harbour areas and how that might change with sea-level rise.
Their findings show that across the country almost 700,000 people and 411,516 buildings worth $135 billion are presently exposed to river flooding in the event of extreme weather events...
There is near certainty that the sea will rise 20-30 cm by 2040. By the end of the century, depending on whether global greenhouse gas emissions are reduced, it could rise by between 0.5 to 1.1 m, which could add an additional 116,000 people exposed to extreme coastal storm flooding. More>>