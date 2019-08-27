New digital noticeboard for Stratford

Stratford District Council has installed a digital community noticeboard to profile local events and activities for the district.

Standing tall at the northern entrance to Stratford, the new digital noticeboard was made possible from a TET funding grant as part of the Stratford 2035: Future of Broadway Project.

Kate Whareaitu, Stratford District Council Director Community Services said the noticeboard will also be available to not-for-profit organisations for advertising community events.

“We’re inviting local community groups and not-for-profit organisations to make the most of the noticeboard to advertise their own events for free,” said Ms Whareaitu.

In 2018 it was estimated that over 15,000 cars travel on State Highway 3 through Stratford on a daily basis. Positioned on such a busy route there is potential for at least half of that number to see the noticeboard each day.

"It's about creating awareness and promoting the awesome activities that happen in our district," said Ms Whareaitu.

Community organisations wanting to advertise on the noticeboard need to meet the criteria within Stratford District Council’s advertising guidelines.

To submit an advertisment for display, please complete the online form.





