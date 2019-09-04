Library brings world of learning to district

4/9/2019



Timaru District Libraries members can put their spare time to good use, with 14,000 on-demand courses now available for free online.

The on-demand courses are available at LinkedIn Learning, previously known as Lynda.com, which is an online platform that helps people learn business, software, technology and creative skills to achieve personal and professional goals.

Council’s Libraries Manager Adele Hewlett says that there are more than 14,000 on-demand courses available on the platform, with tutorials in seven languages.

“The courses cover popular topics of business, software, technology and creation at all levels, which can be beneficial both for life-long learning and career development,” she said.

“The content is relevant and up-to-date, and taught by real-world practitioners who are experts in their fields in an engaging way.

“The courses are broken down into bite-sized modules, sometimes just a few minutes long, and people can pause the course and come back at any time they want, which makes learning become manageable for those who live in a fast-paced lifestyle.

“People can also interact with tutors and other learners online to share ideas and ask questions.

“Most courses include quizzes, exercise files, templates and other supporting documents which can be applied in the daily life and work.

“It also opens up our library services to an even wider section of the community, utilising new technologies to connect people to new sources of information in new formats”

Library members can use their library card number and password, along with a LinkedIn account, to access LinkedIn Learning.

LinkedIn Learning is available on any desktop and mobile device, with online and offline modes.

Log-in link at: https://www.linkedin.com/learning/go/timarudistrictlibraries

Find out more at: https://learning.linkedin.com



ends

© Scoop Media

