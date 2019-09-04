Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Library brings world of learning to district

Wednesday, 4 September 2019, 11:40 am
Press Release: Timaru District Council

4/9/2019


Timaru District Libraries members can put their spare time to good use, with 14,000 on-demand courses now available for free online.

The on-demand courses are available at LinkedIn Learning, previously known as Lynda.com, which is an online platform that helps people learn business, software, technology and creative skills to achieve personal and professional goals.

Council’s Libraries Manager Adele Hewlett says that there are more than 14,000 on-demand courses available on the platform, with tutorials in seven languages.

“The courses cover popular topics of business, software, technology and creation at all levels, which can be beneficial both for life-long learning and career development,” she said.

“The content is relevant and up-to-date, and taught by real-world practitioners who are experts in their fields in an engaging way.

“The courses are broken down into bite-sized modules, sometimes just a few minutes long, and people can pause the course and come back at any time they want, which makes learning become manageable for those who live in a fast-paced lifestyle.

“People can also interact with tutors and other learners online to share ideas and ask questions.

“Most courses include quizzes, exercise files, templates and other supporting documents which can be applied in the daily life and work.

“It also opens up our library services to an even wider section of the community, utilising new technologies to connect people to new sources of information in new formats”

Library members can use their library card number and password, along with a LinkedIn account, to access LinkedIn Learning.

LinkedIn Learning is available on any desktop and mobile device, with online and offline modes.

Log-in link at: https://www.linkedin.com/learning/go/timarudistrictlibraries

Find out more at: https://learning.linkedin.com


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Timaru District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Combatting The Measles Outbreaks

At Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference, the director-general of Health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield predicted that the current measles outbreaks will peak in about two weeks time. Let's hope.

Let's also hope that the causes of the measles outbreaks will be addressed before an even more serious disease (eg polio) comes down the pike. More>>

 

Credit Bill Amendments: Govt Announces Interest Rate Cap

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi announced that an interest rate cap of 0.8 percent day will be included in the bill going through Parliament at the moment. More>>

ALSO:

Study: $630 Million Funding Shortfall For Social Services

The government is underfunding social service providers delivering services that are essential to the wellbeing of New Zealand children, families, whānau and communities by an estimated $630 million a year, an independent study has found. More>>

ALSO:

Response To Law Commission: Evidence Act Will See "Further Changes"

“The Government accepts the Law Commission’s conclusion that the Act is generally working well, but that some improvements are needed. This includes ensuring that the Act works better for certain groups, such as complainants and witnesses in sexual violence and family violence cases." More>>

PM's Post-Cab: Measles Outbreak & Immunisation

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield to discuss the ongoing measles outbreak in Auckland and the response... More>>

ALSO:

Cancer Announcement: New Agency, Pharmac Funding Boost

• More medicines for more people through an immediate funding boost for PHARMAC and faster decision making process • Establish a Cancer Control Agency to ensure consistent standards nationwide • Strengthen our focus on prevention and screening... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Cheap Politics On Gun Reform

“The best reforms are made against the demands of your own base.” In the wake of the Port Arthur massacre, Tim Fischer chose not to pander to his own party’s worst short term instincts... More>>

ALSO:

Starting With Free Lunches: NZ's First Child And Youth Strategy Launched

Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft welcomes the launch of New Zealand’s first comprehensive strategy to meet the rights and needs of our children and young people. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 