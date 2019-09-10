Celebrating the Feast Day of Saint Vincent de Paul

Celebrating the Feast Day of Saint Vincent de Paul



“Love the poor. Honour them, my children, as you would honour Christ himself.” - Saint Vincent de Paul





The St Vincent de Paul Society Wellington Area will be hosting a festival Mass at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Mount Victoria on Thursday 26 September, 7pm, to celebrate the Feast Day of the Society’s patron, Saint Vincent de Paul.

Saint Vincent was chosen by the Society’s founder, Blessed Frederic Ozanam, as the patron of the Society worldwide due to his extraordinary personal example of tender and practical love of the poor and for inspiring others to do works of mercy.



This special Mass will be celebrated and lead by Cardinal John Dew of the Archdiocese of Wellington.

We are looking forward to celebrating the example of St Vincent de Paul in responding to the poor of his time, and the work still carried out in his name through the Society of St Vincent de Paul. Through meeting people’s physical needs by providing food and warm clothing, and their emotional and spiritual needs by visiting the sick and isolated elderly people, we can be a church that “goes forth.”



- Cardinal John Dew

Saint Vincent was born in the small southern French town of Pouy and ordained as a priest in 1600 at the age of 19. As a young man he ministered to the wealthy and powerful; however, an appointment as chaplain to a poor parish, inspired him to dedicate his life to working with those most marginalised and powerless.

St Vincent de Paul died in Paris on 27 September 1660 at the age of 79. He was canonised on 16 June 1737 and in 1883, the Catholic Church designated him as the special patron of all charitable associations.

Today the St Vincent de Paul Society throughout New Zealand and in Wellington continues to provide practical frontline support, advocacy and friendship for the most vulnerable members of our community. Key services include visitation to homes, hospitals and prison; food assistance; social work; supported employment; clothing and furniture assistance; support for new mums and their babies; and meaningful activity for marginalised individuals in the community.

“We strive to be the hand of love, offering relief.”



- John Kennedy–Good, St Vincent de Paul Society, Wellington Area President

All are welcome to join Cardinal John Dew, Society members and the wider Wellington community in celebrating Saint Vincent de Paul’s legacy and the charitable work of today:

What: Vigil Mass for the Feast of St Vincent de Paul

When: Thursday 26 September

7pm (doors open at 6:30pm)

Where: St Joseph’s Church

152 Brougham St, Mount Victoria, Wellington

