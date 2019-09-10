Celebrating the Feast Day of Saint Vincent de Paul
Monday 9 September 2019
Celebrating the Feast Day of Saint Vincent de Paul
“Love the poor. Honour them, my children, as you would honour Christ himself.” - Saint Vincent de Paul
The St Vincent de Paul Society Wellington Area will be hosting a festival Mass at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Mount Victoria on Thursday 26 September, 7pm, to celebrate the Feast Day of the Society’s patron, Saint Vincent de Paul.
Saint Vincent
was chosen by the Society’s founder, Blessed Frederic
Ozanam, as the patron of the Society worldwide due to his
extraordinary personal example of tender and practical love
of the poor and for inspiring others to do works of
mercy.
This special Mass will be celebrated and lead by Cardinal John Dew of the Archdiocese of Wellington.
We are looking forward to celebrating
the example of St Vincent de Paul in responding to the poor
of his time, and the work still carried out in his name
through the Society of St Vincent de Paul. Through meeting
people’s physical needs by providing food and warm
clothing, and their emotional and spiritual needs by
visiting the sick and isolated elderly people, we can be a
church that “goes
forth.”
- Cardinal John Dew
-
Saint Vincent was born in the small southern French town of Pouy and ordained as a priest in 1600 at the age of 19. As a young man he ministered to the wealthy and powerful; however, an appointment as chaplain to a poor parish, inspired him to dedicate his life to working with those most marginalised and powerless.
St Vincent de Paul died in Paris on 27 September 1660 at the age of 79. He was canonised on 16 June 1737 and in 1883, the Catholic Church designated him as the special patron of all charitable associations.
Today the St Vincent de Paul Society throughout New Zealand and in Wellington continues to provide practical frontline support, advocacy and friendship for the most vulnerable members of our community. Key services include visitation to homes, hospitals and prison; food assistance; social work; supported employment; clothing and furniture assistance; support for new mums and their babies; and meaningful activity for marginalised individuals in the community.
“We strive to be the
hand of love, offering relief.”
- John Kennedy–Good, St Vincent de Paul Society, Wellington Area President
-
All are welcome to join Cardinal John Dew, Society members and the wider Wellington community in celebrating Saint Vincent de Paul’s legacy and the charitable work of today:
What: Vigil Mass for the Feast of St Vincent de Paul
When: Thursday 26 September
7pm (doors open at 6:30pm)
Where: St Joseph’s Church
152 Brougham St, Mount Victoria,
Wellington
ends