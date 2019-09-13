Crash - Tamaki Drive - Auckland City
Friday, 13 September 2019, 4:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Motorists are advised of a crash on Tamaki Drive just north
of Kitemoana Street, between a car and a motorcycle, around
4:10pm.
One person has received injuries.
The road is
being cleared, but motorists are advised to expect possible
delays, and use alternate routes or delay travel if
possible.
