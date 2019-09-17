Arrest made in relation to thefts from vehicles

Police have arrested a 43-year-old man in relation to a number of thefts from vehicles around Invercargill, including recreation areas and reserves.

He appeared before the Invercargill District Court today on charges including theft from a vehicle and unlawful interference with a vehicle, and has been remanded in custody until his next appearance on Thursday 8 October.

Police would like to thank the members of the public who assisted with our enquiries and gave valuable information about this matter.

This is a timely reminder to keep your vehicles locked, and don’t leave any valuable items unattended inside.

Anyone who sees any suspicious behaviour should phone Police immediately on 111.

