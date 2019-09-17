Arrest made in relation to thefts from vehicles
Tuesday, 17 September 2019, 2:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Arrest made in relation to thefts from vehicles,
Invercargill
Police have arrested a 43-year-old man in
relation to a number of thefts from vehicles around
Invercargill, including recreation areas and reserves.
He
appeared before the Invercargill District Court today on
charges including theft from a vehicle and unlawful
interference with a vehicle, and has been remanded in
custody until his next appearance on Thursday 8
October.
Police would like to thank the members of the
public who assisted with our enquiries and gave valuable
information about this matter.
This is a timely reminder
to keep your vehicles locked, and don’t leave any valuable
items unattended inside.
Anyone who sees any suspicious
behaviour should phone Police immediately on
111.
ENDS
