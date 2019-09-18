Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland businesses a priority for council contracts

Wednesday, 18 September 2019, 2:05 pm
Press Release: John Tamihere

Press Release

18 September 2019

Auckland businesses a priority for council contracts

Auckland businesses will be given preferential treatment over multinationals in regard to council procurement contracts when John Tamihere wins the mayoralty.

Tamihere said far too many contracts are given to multinational companies who “don’t pay their fair share of tax.”

In his Council Procurement Policy, Tamihere wondered why no one had been held accountable for waiving the warranties on the purchase of the $55 million 26 storey ASB Building, which required an immediate ratepayer injection of $38 million for remediation work.

“If by any form of poor performance or incompetence the ratepayer suffers a major loss contractually, there must be consequences at senior management level,” Tamihere said.

Tamihere will also open the books to disclose terms and agreements of council contractors and consultants earning $50k or more. He also warned council staff who use their authority recklessly would face serious consequences.

“The veil where people hide behind commercial sensitivity must be lifted while we reset, refresh and clean up the city in a fiscal sense,” Tamihere said.

“The biggest change of emphasis and requirement under a Tamihere mayoralty will be a stronger application to law applying to Council Controlled Organisations, such as Auckland Transport. There are six separate procurement offices running their own priorities – not the cities.”

Local businesses would also be looked upon favourably.

An emphasis will be placed on the growth of scale for Auckland and New Zealand businesses with our annual purchasing clout, that means purchasing from Auckland and New Zealand domiciled companies,” Tamihere said.

“The number of multi nationals pulling out multimillion dollar contracts and not paying their fair share of tax must stop.”

--

JT for Mayor
Procurement Policy

The 2019 Auckland Council Procurement Policy
Critical parts of the present procurement policy for the city are not applied, and in effect no Governing Body endeavouring to oversee procurement in Auckland can know whether the policy is being applied to achieve the intentions and outcomes of the law and the policy as set out below.

The Law
Section 10 of the Local Government Act 2002 (amended in 2012) states that all councils must meet the current and future needs of communities in a way that is most cost-effective for households and
businesses. That does not necessarily mean selecting the lowest price bid.

Section 14.1 (H of the Local Government Act 2002) states that
Auckland Council should take into account the social, economic and cultural interests of people and communities and the reasonably foreseeable needs of future generations.

Section 58 Local Government Act states
The principal objective of Council Controlled Organisations (CCOs) is to achieve the commercial and non-commercial objectives specified by Council in the statement of intent.

Application of the Law and Auckland Council Procurement Policy
Clearly the Governing Body does not have control of the purchasing decisions of 75% of its business. The
present 6 CCOs have been allowed to strike out on their own, purchasing contracting and procurement programmes. In effect there are now 7 separate purchasing and procurement models across the city.

Over $1 billion has been spent in IT software and consultants alone, and we still do not have an information platform where all of council can talk to one another.

We presently have 6 separate types of waste systems deployed across the city, requiring harmonisation.

We have multiple community centres and arts centres on massively varying dollar values having no regard to populations being served.


We have Watercare, Auckland Transport, Chorus, Vector and the New Zealand Transport Agency commencing projects in the same streets over a 36 month period without any coordination or harmonisation because the council owned organisations refuse to talk to one another.

I could provide a more expansive list, but ultimately the use of ratepayer dollars on value for money projects will require a city wide review and under my leadership, major contracts over $500k will now require the Governing Board’s Audit and Risk Committee sanction.
• In addition, all contractors, consultants and others earning over $50k contracts will need to be disclosed, as will terms of what is being purchased and over what time. The veil where people hide behind commercial sensitivity must be lifted while we reset, refresh and clean up the city in a fiscal sense.

Preference to Auckland Domiciled Companies
The biggest change of emphasis and requirement under a Tamihere mayoralty will be a stronger application to the law in regard to purchasing from Auckland and New Zealand domiciled companies. An emphasis will be placed on the growth of scale for Auckland and New Zealand businesses with our annual purchasing clout.

The number of multi nationals being given multimillion dollar Council contracts while not paying their fair share of taxes must stop.

Finally, if by any form of malperformance or incompetence the ratepayer suffers a major loss contractually there must be consequences at senior management level. For example heads should have rolled after council’s in house procurement team - and its advisors - bought the 26 storey ASB Towers for $55 million and waived the building warranty. The building required a $38 million ratepayer injection for immediate remediation. A Tamihere led Council will bring back the concept of accountability.

Council officials must face the same standard of performance that a plumber, carpenter, electrician or truckle has to adhere to. There can no longer be a veil of silence around poor performance or incompetence and my Integrity Unit will be the eyes and ears of Aucklanders.


John Tamihere will use a common sense approach, encouraging the collaboration of all stakeholders.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from John Tamihere on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Saudi Oil Refinery Crisis

So the US and the Saudis claim to have credible evidence that those Weapons of Oil Destruction came from Iran, their current bogey now that Saddam Hussein is no longer available.

Evidently, the world has learned nothing from the invasion of Iraq in 2003 when dodgy US intel was wheeled out to justify the invasion of Iraq, thereby giving birth to ISIS and causing the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people. More>>

 

PM To Japan, New York: Ardern To Meet Trump During UN Trip

“I’m looking forward to discussing a wide range of international and regional issues with President Trump, including our cooperation in the Pacific and the trade relationship between our countries." More>>

PM's Post-Cab: "A Way Forward"

At Monday's post-cabinet press conference, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a number of actions in response to the Labour Party's mishandling of sexual assault complaints. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Allegations Of Left Wing Media Bias

“Left wing bias” accusations date back at least to the mid 1990s... The charge of left wing bias was ridiculous then, and is ridiculous now. More>>

Next Wave Of Reforms: Gun Registration And Licensing Changes Announced

“The Bill includes a register to track firearms and new offences and penalties that can be applied extraterritorially for illegal manufacture, trafficking, and for falsifying, removing, or altering markings – which are a new requirement under the Firearms Protocol.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Mishandling Of The Alleged Sexual Assault

The focus of Labour’s alleged sexual assault scandal has now shifted from the party organisation to the Beehive... This is now a crisis of Beehive management and response, not something occurring at a distance within the party organisation. More>>

ALSO:

'History Rectified': Rua Kēnana To Be Pardoned

An official pardon for Tūhoe prophet and leader Rua Kēnana is one step closer after the Te Pire kia Unuhia te Hara kai Runga i a Rua Kēnana: Rua Kēnana Pardon Bill was read in Parliament for the first time today. More>>

ALSO:

Mental Health: Initial Mental Health And Wellbeing Commission Appointed

The Government has announced details of the initial Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission which will play a key role in driving better mental health in New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

people outside the meeting house at WaitangiEducation: NZ History To Be Taught In All Schools

“We have listened carefully to the growing calls from New Zealanders to know more about our own history and identity. With this in mind it makes sense for the National Curriculum to make clear the expectation that our history is part of the local curriculum and marau ā kura in every school and kura,” Jacinda Ardern said. More>>

ALSO:

Sexual Assault Claims Mishandled: Labour Party President Resigns

Jacinda Ardern: “This morning I was provided some of the correspondence from complainants written to the party several months ago. It confirms that the allegations made were extremely serious, that the process caused complainants additional distress, and that ultimately, in my view, the party was never equipped to appropriately deal with the issue…" More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 