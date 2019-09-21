Minivan crash, Whanganui
Saturday, 21 September 2019, 2:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Minivan crash, Whanganui"
Police are responding to a
crash involving a minivan in Whanganui.
The crash occurred
on State Highway 4 at Upokongaro about 1.30pm.
Initial
reports indicate three people have sustained moderate
injuries.
ENDS
