Repurposing the Christchurch Convention Centre
Wednesday, 25 September 2019, 10:42 am
Press Release: Minto for Mayor
The Minto for Mayor campaign is warning the
not-yet-completed, half-a-billion-dollar Christchurch
Convention Centre will need to be repurposed sooner rather
than later in response to climate change.
The
government-funded building depends for its success on flying
tens of thousands of people from all over the world every
year for conferences. Despite this massive carbon footprint,
the City Council has not included this impact in its target
for the city to become carbon-neutral by 2045.
This
huge hole in the council’s plan cannot be filled by
planting more trees. On a global scale there is simply not
enough land on the entire planet to grow the number of trees
required to offset carbon emissions.
Christchurch
must focus on cutting emissions. The convention centre does
the opposite.
The council’s current targets are
delusional without including the impact of international air
travel.
