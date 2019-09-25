Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Repurposing the Christchurch Convention Centre

Wednesday, 25 September 2019, 10:42 am
Press Release: Minto for Mayor

The Minto for Mayor campaign is warning the not-yet-completed, half-a-billion-dollar Christchurch Convention Centre will need to be repurposed sooner rather than later in response to climate change.

The government-funded building depends for its success on flying tens of thousands of people from all over the world every year for conferences. Despite this massive carbon footprint, the City Council has not included this impact in its target for the city to become carbon-neutral by 2045.

This huge hole in the council’s plan cannot be filled by planting more trees. On a global scale there is simply not enough land on the entire planet to grow the number of trees required to offset carbon emissions.

Christchurch must focus on cutting emissions. The convention centre does the opposite.

The council’s current targets are delusional without including the impact of international air travel.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Minto for Mayor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Greta Thunberg And Climate Actions

While there’s been an understandable focus by the media upon Greta Thunberg as her generation’s galvanising voice on climate change, one remarkable thing about the movement she has inspired is that it is so de-centralised.

In just over a year, one teenager going on strike from school in Sweden has evolved into a global form of action. In last Friday’s climate protests, there were 2,500 events scheduled in 163 countries on all seven continents. New Zealand will be adding its support to this latest round of school protests, on Friday of this week. More>>

 

PM In US: Christchurch Call Leaders’ Dialogue

In only four short months we have – collectively – made real strides toward both preventing and responding to the very real harm caused by terrorist and violent extremist content online. More>>

ALSO:

Recycling: Work Underway For Beverage Container Return Scheme

“Citizens, councils and stakeholders have been calling for a well-designed container return scheme to recover the millions of beverage containers used each year so they can be re-used and recycled. Today I’m pleased to announce that work is underway to design a fit-for-purpose scheme for New Zealand,” said Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Minister's Speech: Arms Legislation Bill, First Reading

Mr Speaker, the terror attacks at the mosques are not the first mass shooting this country has endured. Successive governments have known since the Thorp review of 1997 that our gun laws were too weak... More>>

ALSO:

Abuse In Care Royal Commission: Minister's Confidence 'Has Been Shaken'

Internal Affairs Minister Tracy Martin has refused to express confidence in the leadership of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care, after it was revealed a convicted child sex offender was involved. More>>

ALSO:

'Equity Index': School Deciles Gone In Two Years

School deciles will be replaced in 2021 or 2022 by an Equity Index that better aligns equity funding to actual levels of socio-economic disadvantage in our schools, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The RWC, And The Op Burnham Inquiry

Last week’s cross-examination of the military’s former top brass demonstrated in detail that the NZDF had consistently misled its Ministers (and the wider public) for years, over the impact of our military activities in Afghanistan. More>>

Call For Action On Expert Panel Report: Welfare System Needs Urgent Change

If we want New Zealand to be the best place in the world to be a child, the Government needs to increase benefits, remove sanctions, individualise benefits, and fix abatement rates now, says Child Poverty Action Group and ActionStation . More>>

ALSO:

First Data Releases: Mixed External Report On Census Fail Mitigation

The panel endorses the statistical approaches used to mitigate non-response... However, the unprecedented use of alternative government datasets to augment census data raises questions around ethics, social licence, cultural licence, and Māori data sovereignty. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 