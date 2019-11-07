Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Final 200 events announced for Firearms Amnesty & Buy-Back"

Thursday, 7 November 2019, 1:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have announced more than 200 collection events will be held around the country as the end of the amnesty and buy-back draws to an end.

“There are less than 50 days to go to hand in prohibited firearms and parts.

There will be no extension so if you want compensation for your items come along to a local collection event in your area now,” says Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement.

“Everyone with a prohibited firearm or part needs to hand them in or they will be breaking the law after the amnesty ends on 20 December 2019.

“Anyone prosecuted will lose their firearms licence and face a penalty of up to 5 years imprisonment.

Don’t risk it - please get organised now and take the opportunity to hand in at one of our events, whether you are in Waipu or Wanaka,” says Mike Clement.

Police have already held over 330 collection events throughout New Zealand so far and have talked to nearly 20,000 firearms owners.

An updated list of collection events is available on the Police website here.

Other options* for firearms owners include hand in at an approved dealer, modification of some prohibited firearms or, for unique items, make an application for compensation.

Police also want to remind people that it’s important for everyone’s safety that when firearm holders attend a collection event, go along to a dealer site or transport their firearm for modification, that they clear their firearms and parts of any ammunition before leaving home.

“This is so important,” says Mike Clement.

“You do not want to be putting yours or the community’s safety at risk with a loaded firearm”.

“We have had twelve occasions where firearms have arrived at collection events loaded.

While our processes have ensured there was no risk to any member of the public, we have had two incidents where firearms have discharged when the firearm was being processed by our staff in a non-public, secure area.

“We put in additional safety measures to ensure firearms cannot discharge at all, however we can only implement these measures once the firearms are in our possession so it is important people ensure their firearms are cleared of ammunition before they leave home,” says Mike Clement.

Police thank all firearm owners that have taken part in the scheme so far and advise others not to delay their hand-ins any longer.

The Amnesty finishes on 20 December – no excuses.

For more information on the process, please go to www.police.govt.nz or call 0800 311 311.

ALSO:

