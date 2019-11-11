Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Demolition to old ANZ Bank building to start this week

Monday, 11 November 2019, 2:34 pm
Press Release: Stratford District Council

Stratford District Council has confirmed that contractors will begin work on the demolition of the ANZ Bank Building from Wednesday 13 November 2019 if weather permits.

At times, access along Broadway and into Prospero Place may be affected by the demolition activity.

Chief Executive Sven Hanne says, “While our contractors will be doing their best to avoid too many disruptions to the town centre, people’s safety is our priority and we encourage residents and visitors to take extra care around the site, and to follow the instructions of workers and signage.”

The demolition is part of Stratford District Council’s wider Stratford 2035, Future of Broadway project, and will take up to five weeks to complete. Following the demolition, work to back-fill and reinstate the site will begin. “When we launched Stratford 2035, we talked about creating a main street that people want to use and invest in, and a place where our community can be celebrated,” said Mr Hanne.

“This is an exciting time for Council as we make room for that vision to come alive,” he said.

“At this stage it looks like the area won’t be available for public use before Christmas.”

“Council staff are taking the relevant steps to ensure the work has as little impact as possible on planned festive activities, such as the SBA Christmas Parade and Christmas Carols, Prospero Farmers Markets and the Christmas tree which will be positioned in front of the library.”

“We will keep people up to date with progress through our weekly Central Link publication, on our website and on Council’s Facebook,” said Mr Hanne.

