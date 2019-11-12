Firearms and drugs recovered in Masterton incidents

Police have seized firearms and drugs in three separate incidents in Masterton recently.

Around 1.45am on Friday 8 November Police noticed a disqualified driver behind the wheel on Chapel Street.

The vehicle was searched and a shotgun was recovered.

A 20-year-old man has been charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm, driving while disqualified and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is due to appear at Masterton District Court on Monday 18 November.

A second shotgun was located in a separate incident on Friday 8 November.

Around 8.50pm, Police located a person driving a stolen vehicle on Colombo Road.

The vehicle was stopped and a shotgun and knife were found.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm, possession of a knife in a public place, resisting arrest and obstructing Police.

He is due to appear in Masterton District Court on Thursday 21 November.

On Sunday 10 November, Police responded to an incident at a High Street, Masterton, address.

Police recovered cannabis, methamphetamine and two pistols at the premises.

A 29-year-old woman was charged with unlawfully possessing firearms and multiple drug related charges.

She is due to appear at Masterton District Court on Thursday 14 November.

“Our staff are committed to getting illegal firearms off the streets,” says Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Haley Ryan, Investigations Manager Wairapapa.

“I actively encourage people to contact Police if they have information on offenders illegally in possession of firearms or involved in the supply of drugs.”

Anyone with information relating to the possession illegal firearms or supply of drugs is urged to call 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



