14 November 2019



Glenhope slips cleared, State Highway 6 reopening 1 pm today

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency will open SH6 through Glenhope north of Murchison, in Tasman District, at 1 pm today (Thursday, 14 November).

Crews have worked hard since Sunday evening to clear large trees and rocks brought down by the flooded creeks and work will continue on redirecting creeks and culverts in coming days.

“The highway and cleaned-up areas were not badly affected by last night’s overnight rain,” says Andrew James, System Manager for the Transport Agency.

He asked people to remember that when SH6 opens this afternoon, there will be sections that will remain under temporary speed limits through the damaged section, between Kawatiri and Glenhope.

“There is ongoing work required to clear remaining flood debris and get water flowing back into culverts and channels over the upcoming weeks. Some of this work will require single lane, Stop / Go closures for periods during the day. We thank everyone for bearing this in mind on their journeys and building in extra time.”

Temporary speed restrictions barriers and narrow lanes will be in place for some time until permanent repairs can be completed, where the road shoulders and barrier protection have been washed away by the flood waters and debris.

• Yesterday’s update with photos of the large boulders crews have had to remove and break apart: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/media-releases/glenhope-slips-clean-up-going-well-sh6-north-of-murchison-aiming-to-reopen-thursday-by-lunchtime/

